Dominic Purcell & Mel Gibson in 'Confidential Informant' Action Trailer

"You made me miss my Yankees game!" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an action crime thriller titled Confidential Informant, another of these B-movie schlock fests being dropped on VOD right away. This doesn't look like it's any different or any better either. A police detective suffering from cancer makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty, so his family can receive the hefty death benefits from the department. This then causes all the partners to come under the scrutiny of a suspicious internal affairs agent, resulting in even more problems for everyone involved. The film stars Dominic Purcell, Mel Gibson, Nick Stahl, and Kate Bosworth. This may be "inspired by actual events" but it looks absolutely boring and campy, not even worth a $1.99 Redbox rental price. Skip it and move along, nothing to see here.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Oblowitz's Confidential Informant, direct from YouTube:

This gritty crime thriller starring Mel Gibson tells the tale of two narcotics agents hunting for a cop killer during a crack epidemic. Hoping for leads, Moran (Dominic Purcell, "Prison Break") and Thorton (Nick Stahl, Sin City) pay off a junkie informant. To provide for his wife (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and son, Moran involves the stool pigeon in a deadly scheme. This causes the partners to come under the scrutiny of a suspicious internal affairs agent, leading up to an explosive finale… Confidential Informant, formerly known as just Informant, is directed by South African filmmaker Michael Oblowitz, director of many films including The Breed, On the Borderline, The Foreigner, The Traveler, The Ganzfeld Haunting, and Frank and Ava most recently, plus other music videos and docs. The screenplay is written by Michael Kaycheck, Brooke Nasser, Michael Oblowitz. Lionsgate will debut Oblowitz's Confidential Informant movie in select US theaters on June 30th, 2023, plus on VOD starting June 27th this summer. Look any good?