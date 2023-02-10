Dominique Fishback in Pop Star Horror Thriller Series 'Swarm' Teaser

"Who is your favorite artist?" Amazon has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a fascinating new horror thriller series titled Swarm, an anti-hero tale of a woman obsessed with a pop star. They've been keeping the plot of this a big secret, with the creators hinting that it's inspired by Haneke's Piano Teacher and The King of Comedy (huh, okay - we have to wait to find out what exactly that means). Swarm follows a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, whose obsession with a pop star takes a "dark turn". That's all they offer up so far and this teaser doesn't show much more yet either. The series also stars Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Leon, Rory Culkin, and Karen Rodriguez. From some early hints, it's a riff on being infatuated with Beyonce, and where this leads her when she gets too obsessed. I really dig the various title cards in this, I'm now considerably curious to find out what's going on. They certainly got my attention.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Prime Video's series Swarm, direct from YouTube:

The series tells the story of Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star (whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé's). The show is a dive into Dre's life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places. Glover compared the series to "post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy." They want to create an anti-hero story, using Tony Soprano and Don Draper as examples. Swarm is a Prime Video series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers - who is also the showrunner. No list of directors for the first season has been revealed yet. With writing by Karen Joseph Adcock, Malia Obama, and Donald Glover & Janine Nabers. Executive produced by Glover & Nabers, Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer. Amazon will debut the chilling Swarm series streaming on Prime Video starting March 17th, 2023. First impression? Who's intrigued?