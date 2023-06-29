Joe & Donnie Emerson Biopic 'Dreamin' Wild' Trailer with Casey Affleck

"You got a gift, you gotta use it, I believe in you boys." Roadside Attractions has revealed an official trailer for an indie biopic titled Dreamin' Wild, based on the true story of the Emerson Brothers. Some of you may know them? This actually premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, but it didn't make much of a splash and the reviews weren't that great. What if a childhood dream suddenly came true—but thirty years later? That’s what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson. His dream of success suddenly—and unexpectedly—came true but only as he approached 50 years old. And while it brought hopes of second chances, it also brought ghosts of the past and long-buried emotions as Donnie, his brother Joe and their entire family came to terms with their newly found fame. Featuring original music by Donnie Emerson, the film stars Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Chris Messina, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Beau Bridges. This is a rather low key story of musicians, less so about fame & glory, more about what happens if you never get famous and move on – until that past finally catches up to you three decades later.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Pohlad's Dreamin' Wild, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Dreamin’ Wild, the true story of love & redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after thirty years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece. While the album's rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. come to terms with the past and their newly found fame. Dreamin' Wild is both written and directed by the Academy Award-nominated American producer / filmmaker Bill Pohlad, director of the film Love & Mercy previously, and a producer on many others including Fair Game, The Tree of Life, 12 Years a Slave, A Monster Calls, A Hidden Life. Produced by Jim Burke, Pohlad, Kim Roth, Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. Roadside will debut Pohlad's Dreamin' Wild in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023 this summer.