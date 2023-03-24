Donnie Yen in Historical Wuxia Martial Arts Film 'Sakra' Official Trailer

"I am not a hero… I'm just an ordinary person who sticks to the right path." Well Go USA has revealed an official US trailer for an action thriller titled Sakra, a wuxia martial arts film made by Donnie Yen - who directs and stars in this. It already opened in China & Hong Kong back in January, but they've waited until the John Wick: Chapter 4 release to start promoting this - since JW also stars legendary Donnie Yen in a major role. When a respected martial artist is accused of killing, he goes around in search of answers about his own mysterious origin story and the unknown enemies working to destroy him. Inspired by the classic wuxia novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils by Louis Cha (known worldwide by his pen name Jin Yong), Sakra stars Yen as Qiao Feng, the respected leader of a roving band of martial artists. Inspired by the classic wuxia novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils. The cast also includes Chen Yuqi, Cya Liu, Wai Ying Hung, and Wu Yue. Oh wow this is awesome!! Looks like it has some amazing fight scenes at least, plus Yen with nice hair.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Donnie Yen's Sakra, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

Based on the classic wuxia novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils by Louis Cha (known worldwide by his pen name Jin Yong), Sakra stars Donnie Yen as Qiao Feng, the respected leader of a roving band of martial artists. After he is wrongfully accused of murder and subsequently exiled, Qiao Feng goes on the run in search of answers about his own mysterious origin story—and the unknown enemies working to destroy him from the shadows. Sakra, originally known as 天龍八部之喬峰傳 in Mandarin or Tin Lung Baat Bou, is directed by Chinese martial artist / stuntman / actor / filmmaker Donnie Yen, director of the films Legend of the Wolf, Ballistic Kiss, Shanghai Affairs, Protégé de la Rose Noire previously. Co-directed by Ka-Wai Kam. The screenplay is by Sheng Lingzhi, Zhu Wei , He Ben, Chen Li, Shen Lejing, Xu Yifan. This already opened in Hong Kong & China in January earlier this year. Well Go USA will debut Yen's Sakra in select US theaters on April 14th, 2023, then on VOD starting April 18th this spring. Who wants to watch the film?