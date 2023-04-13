Dracula on a Ship - 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Horror Trailer

"Evil is onboard. Powerful evil." Universal has revealed the trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a highly anticipated new Dracula movie - set entirely on a ship. This went into production initially back in the summer of 2021, and has been delayed for release since last year, finally ready to open in theaters this August. "The legend of Dracula is born." Inspired by one chapter in Bram Stoker's Dracula, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, chartered to carry private cargo – unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying, hungry presence on board the ship. This stars Corey Hawkins as Clemens, a doctor who joins the crew, Aisling Franciosi as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham as the ship's captain, David Dastmalchian as first mate; with Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, and Javier Botet as the vampire. Wow this looks great! Super scary.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for André Øvredal's The Last Voyage of the Demeter, from YouTube:

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry special private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by Norwegian genre filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Troll Hunter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Mortal previously. The screenplay is written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) and Zak Olkewicz; inspired by "The Captain's Log" chapter of Bram Stoker's classic novel. Universal will debut The Last Voyage of the Demeter in theaters starting August 11th, 2023 later this summer. First impression?