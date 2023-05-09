Dragons & Pangolins in Fantasy Adventure 'The Secret Kingdom' Trailer

"All you need… is within you." Saban Films has revealed an official US trailer for The Secret Kingdom, a CGI-filled fantasy adventure movie from filmmaker Matt Drummond. He is the same Australian filmmaker behind the CGI movies My Pet Dinosaur and Dinosaur Island, and this new one already opened in Australia a few weeks ago. It's getting a US release in select theaters in June, and it'll be on VOD to watch as well. Join the Pangolin Pling, Elwyn, Mendax the Dragon, Ego and Ergo and all of the characters on the greatest family adventure. Siblings Verity and Peter's trip to the old family mansion takes a turn when the floor of their room suddenly gives way and they fall into an underground chamber where they are met by a civilization of creatures. The adventure stars Sam Everingham, Alyla Browne, Alice Parkinson, Chris Gabardi, Darius Williams, and Beth Champion. This looks like another of these cheesy 2000s CGI movies that Hollywood used to make, but doesn't anymore. Might be amusing entertainment for kids, but that's about it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Drummond's The Secret Kingdom, direct from YouTube:

Join siblings Peter and Verity on a magical journey to The Secret Kingdom! Hidden beneath their bedroom floor lies a land of enchantment, which must be protected from an ancient enemy - the evil Shroud. As they embark on their quest to unite five mystical treasures and save the Kingdom, Peter and Verity must face epic challenges that will test their bravery to the limit. Don’t miss this thrilling and unforgettable fantasy adventure fit for the whole family! The Secret Kingdom is both written and directed by Australian VFX artist / filmmaker Matt Drummond, a former visual effect supervisor and now director of films including My Pet Dinosaur and Dinosaur Island previously. It's produced by Matt & Megan Drummond. This already opened first in Australia in April 2023 - just last month. Saban Films will debut Drummond's The Secret Kingdom in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 9th, 2023 this summer. Anyone want to watch?