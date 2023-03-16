DreamWorks Animation's 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' First Trailer

"No matter the challenge, a Kraken will always answer the call!" DreamWorks Animation has revealed an official trailer for their new summer movie, an original creation officially titled Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. It's set for release in theaters this June. This summer, DWA dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Lana Condor stars as the voice of Ruby, a 16-year-old desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, who must confront a beautiful, popular new girl that just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars an extraordinary cast that includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo as Ruby's supportive dad, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson as Ruby's enthusiastic uncle, and Blue Chapman as Ruby’s cool little brother, plus Toni Collette, Jaboukie Young-White, Annie Murphy, Will Forte, Nicole Byer, Ramona Young, and Jane Fonda. It looks pretty cool! Bold to position this as the anti-mermaid movie.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for DWA's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, from YouTube:

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Toni Collette), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Annie Murphy) happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves…

DreamWorks Anim's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is directed by American filmmaker Kirk DeMicco, director of the animated films Space Chimps, The Croods, and Vivo previously. The screenplay final credits are not available yet. produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls World Tour, Trolls), with Faryn Pearl (The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World Tour) serving as co-director. Universal Pictures will debut DWA's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken in theaters nationwide starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Look any good?