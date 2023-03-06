Dystopian Sci-Fi Series 'Silo' First Teaser Featuring Rebecca Ferguson

"What if everything you know to be true is one big lie?" Apple has revealed a quick teaser for an intriguing new sci-fi series titled Silo, arriving for streaming starting in May. This new title, Silo, is the same title as the book series it's based on - but the project was going with the title Wool initially while in production. Perhaps a reference to the "wool" being pulled over our eyes? "The truth will surface." In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, with an ensemble cast including Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, & Iain Glen. This looks legit - I dig the entire setup and all of the shots of this huge "silo" they're living in. Is it just a giant metaphor for Plato's Cave? Is it just another Logan's Run update or something more nefarious? Very curious to find out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s series Silo, direct from Apple's YouTube:

In a toxic dystopian future where a community lives in a giant silo hundreds of stories deep underground, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Silo, formerly known as Wool, is a mini-series created and written by Canadian TV producer / writer Graham Yost, of series including "Hey Dude", "Boomtown", "Raines", "Justified", and "Sneaky Pete" previously. Based on the Silo series of novels by author Hugh Howey. With additional writing by Jessica Blaire, Ingrid Escajeda, Aric Avelino, Cassie Pappas, Jeffery Wang. Featuring episodes directed by David Semel ("No Ordinary Family", "American Horror Story", "Madam Secretary", "The Nevers") and Morten Tyldum (of the films Buddy, Headhunters, The Imitation Game, Passengers, and "Defending Jacob" series recently). Executive produced by Graham Yost, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan, Nina Jack, Ingrid Escajeda. Apple will debut Silo streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 5th, 2022. First impression?