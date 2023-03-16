Eerie Auditory Hallucinations in 'The Unheard' Horror Thriller Trailer

"I think something's wrong with the procedure. I'm hearing things…" Shudder has revealed a trailer for an indie horror film titled The Unheard, the latest creation from the director of The Beach House. It will be streaming on Shudder later this month. Lachlan Watson stars as Chloe, who undergoes an experimental procedure to restore her hearing. She begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother. The director adds: "Our cast and crew have delivered a stunning piece of work and I cannot wait for audiences to take our trip into the strange realms between life & death and silence & noise!" From the writers of the Crawl film. The cast includes Michele Hicks, Nick Sandow, Brendan Meyer, Shunori Ramanathan, and Boyana Balta. This looks unsettling, especially with all the sounds.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeffrey A. Brown's The Unheard, direct from YouTube:

It follows 20-year-old Chloe Grayden (Lachlan Watson) who after undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her damaged hearing, begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations seemingly related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother. The Unheard is directed by American indie filmmaker Jeffrey A. Brown, making his second feature after directing The Beach House previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Michael Rasmussen & Shawn Rasmussen. Produced by Andrew Corkin, Jeffrey A. Brown, Michael & Shawn Rasmussen, and Derek Rubin. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder will debut Brown's The Unheard streaming starting March 31st, 2023. Scary?