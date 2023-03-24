Eerie Trailer for Human Flesh Doc Film 'De Humani Corporis Fabrica'

"What will be will be." Grasshopper Film has revealed an official US trailer for a strange, disgusting, eerie film titled De Humani Corporis Fabrica, made by the acclaimed doc directors Verena Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor (Leviathan, Caniba). The title is Latin for "The Structure of the Human Body", and the film is described as "an immersive experience from the Harvard Sensory Ethnography Lab, an exhilarating and profound odyssey through the landscape of the human body." They pull footage from macro cameras placed on various medical instruments that go inside the human body. This doc first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, which means it should be taken seriously, not as some exploitative, gross film. It focuses on five hospitals in northern Paris neighborhoods. It reveals that human flesh is an extraordinary landscape that exists only through the gaze & attention of others. It seems crazy fascinating, and not just for medical students. Dive deep into the human body & explore details in close-up.

New trailer (+ poster) for Paravel & Castaing-Taylor's doc De Humani Corporis Fabrica, on YouTube:

Five centuries ago, anatomist André Vésale opened up the human body to science for the first time in history. Today, De Humani Corporis Fabrica opens the human body to the cinema. It reveals that human flesh is an extraordinary landscape that exists only through the gaze and attention of others. As places of care, suffering and hope, hospitals are laboratories that connect every body in the world. De Humani Corporis Fabrica is co-directed by doc filmmakers Verena Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor, both of the acclaimed docs Leviathan, Somniloquies, and Caniba previously. Produced by Valentina Novati, Charles Gillibert, Pauline Gygax, Max Karli, Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last fall, and it played at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals. A Grasshopper Film and Gratitude Films co-release. They will debut De Humani Corporis Fabrica in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting on April 14th, 2023 this spring. For more info, visit their official site. Is anyone interested?