Efren Ramirez in Horror Anthology 'Satanic Hispanics' Official Trailer

"Detectives - you have no idea what is coming." Epic Pictures has revealed a trailer for indie horror project Satanic Hispanics, arriving in theaters this September. The film spotlights Hispanic talent both in front and behind the camera. Each director hails from a different corner of Latin America, contributing folklore and political and social commentary from Argentina, Cuba, + Mexico, fused through a genre lens. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and it also played at the Brussells & Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Fests earlier this spring. A police raid takes place on a mystery location where a brutal massacre has happened and only one survivor remains. Taken into custody, the mysterious man has some strange tales to tell whilst the clock ticks down to a deadline that the man says will be the end of them all. The cast includes Efren Ramirez, Greg Grunberg, Hemky Madera, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Ari Allegos, Jacob Vargas, Patricia Velásquez, & Demian Salomon. It looks gnarly! Some very frightening footage shown in here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for horror anthology Satanic Hispanics, direct from YouTube:

When police raid a house in El Paso, they find it full of dead Latinos, and only one survivor. He's known as The Traveler, and when they take him to the station for questioning he tells them those lands are full of magic and talks about the horrors he's encountered in his long time on this earth, about portals to other worlds, mythical creatures, demons and undead. Satanic Hispanics is an anthology feature with segments directed by: Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider!), Demián Rugna (Terrified), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell), Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead), Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project). And with writing by Pete Barnstrom, Alejandro Mendez, and Lino K. Villa. Produced by Alejandro Brugues, Patrick Ewald, Mike Mendez, and Katie Page. This initially premiered at the 2022 Fantastic Fest last year. Epic Pics will debut Satanic Hispanics in select US theaters starting on September 14th, 2023. Anyone interested?