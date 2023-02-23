Electro Thriller 'The Power' Trailer with Toni Collette & Auli'i Cravalho

"Power Saves. Power Corrupts. Power Liberates." Prime Video has revealed the full official trailer for a new international thriller series titled The Power, adapted from the book by Naomi Alderman. It features an all-women set of writers, directors, and producers bringing this story to the screen. The world of The Power is "our world," but for one twist of nature. Suddenly all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It's hereditary, it's inbuilt, and it can't be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different. Obviously!! The ensemble cast includes Toni Collette as Margot, the Mayor of Seattle, with Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Nico Hiraga, Heather Agyepong, Daniela Vega, Josh Charles, Rob Delaney, Alice Eve, and Eddie Marsan. "We got it, because we need it," is the best pitch for this story of teenage girl uprising.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Prime Video's series The Power, direct from YouTube:

The Power, an emotionally-driven global thriller, is based on Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel of the same name. The world of The Power is our same world, save for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teens' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. The Power is a series developed by Raelle Tucker, Naomi Alderman, & Sarah Quintrell - made for Amazon's Prime Video. Adapted from Alderman's 2016 book. With additional writing by Claire Wilson, Brennan Elizabeth Peters, Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Episodes directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir, Lisa Gunning, Neasa Hardiman, Logan Kibens, Shannon Murphy. Exec produced by Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Claire Wilson, Tucker & Alderman. Amazon debuts The Power streaming on Prime Video starting March 31st, 2023 coming soon. Any good?