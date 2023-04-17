Eliza Scanlen in Acclaimed Indie Film 'The Starling Girl' Official Trailer

"I want a heart full of love. I want it to fill me to the brim." Bleecker Street Films has revealed an official US trailer for The Starling Girl, an acclaimed indie film that first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film marks the feature debut of the talented filmmaker Laurel Parmet, also featuring the first original film score by Ben Schneider of the band Lord Huron. 17-year-old Jem Starling struggles with her place within her Christian fundamentalist community. But everything changes when her magnetic youth pastor Owen returns to their church. Starring Eliza Scanlen (seen in Babyteeth, "Sharp Objects") as Jem Starling, Lewis Pullman, Wrenn Schmidt, Austin Abrams, and Jimmi Simpson. Reviews describe the film as "authentic and subtle; troubling and triumphant", in an "examination of the hypocritical fundamentalist Christian institution" and a teen girl's "intense journey of self-discovery." Even if this doesn't sound like something you'd be into, this trailer might just change your mind about watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laurel Parmet's The Starling Girl, direct from YouTube:

Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen) struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community located in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy of dancing with the church group is tempered by worry that her actions are sinful and she is caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own sexuality and her religious devotion. With the return of Owen, an enigmatic youth pastor, Jem soon finds herself attracted to his worldliness and charm. Slowly, he draws her into a dangerous relationship that could upend their entire community. The Starling Girl is both written and directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Laurel Parmet, making her feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. Produced by Kara Durrett and Kevin Rowe. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street will release Parmet's The Starling Girl in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting May 12th, 2023, expanding to more cities later in May this summer. Look any good?