Elizabeth Olsen & Jesse Plemons in 'Love & Death' Series Full Trailer

"We can never allow Betty or Pat to get hurt." HBO Max has unveiled their full official trailer for the true crime series Love & Death, streaming this April. Ready for yet another true crime series? This is a story most know already, as its been told plenty of times before. Two churchgoing couples enjoy small town family life in Texas - until somebody picks up an axe. Based on the true story of housewife Candy Montgomery, who was accused of the brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980. If this sounds familiar, it is - this exact same murder was already adapted into a streaming series called Candy, starring Jessica Biel as Candy, from last year. This looks like a more epic HBO version of this crime. Love & Death stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons as lovers Candy and Allan, with a cast including Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter, & Beth Broderick. Both of these lead performances look damn good, just not sure what's new in telling this same exact axe murderer story again.

The series is based on the true story of Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who was accused of the brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980. It tells the story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two lovely churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life, until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe. Love & Death is a series written by and created by acclaimed TV writer David E. Kelley, creator of many series including "Mr. Mercedes", "The Undoing", "Goliath", "The Calling", "The Lincoln Lawyer", "Big Shot", and "Big Sky" previously. With episodes directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. It's adapted from the book called "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" written by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. Executive produced by Lesli Linka Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, Helen Verno. HBO will debut Love & Death streaming on HBO Max starting April 27th, 2023 this spring. Anyone into this?