Ella Lily Hyland & Aidan Turner in 'Fifteen-Love' Tennis Series Trailer

"All it takes is one person to believe her." Amazon has unveiled a first look trailer for a new British crime drama series titled Fifteen-Love, without a streaming date announced yet. This seems to be a response to Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, which just got its own trailer yesterday, another romantic drama involving a young woman who's a tennis prodigy. Is this meant to be counter-programming? Or just another tennis-based story? Set in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the quarterfinals of the French Open. The former tennis prodigy makes an allegation against her former coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. Ella Lily Hyland stars as Justine, with Aidan Turner as her coach, plus Anna Chancellor, Jessica Darrow, Tom Varey, Lorenzo Richelmy, Manon Azem, and Elizabeth Berrington. I can't tell from this trailer if she's lying because she isn't famous anymore, or if he's lying because he's the hotshot.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video UK's series Fifteen-Love, direct from YouTube:

A former tennis prodigy named Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) makes an explosive allegation against her former coach with whom she reached a semi-final at the French Open. Five years on from a bad injury she has entered therapy with a new psychologist whilst he is still coaching a new prospect. Fifteen-Love is a series created and written by British screenwriter Hania Elkington, her second series after also creating "The Innocents" previously; she also wrote an episode for "The Essex Serpent" series. Featuring episodes directed by Eva Riley and Toby Macdonald. Produced by Natasha Romaniuk; executive produced by Hania Elkington, Jake Lushington, Toby Macdonald, & Eva Riley. Made by World Productions for Amazon Prime Video. Amazon will debut Elkington's Fifteen-Love streaming on Prime Video coming soon in 2023 in both the UK and US. Stay tuned for the exact premiere date soon. First impression? Anyone curious about this?