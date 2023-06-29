Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in 'Happiness For Beginners' Netflix Trailer

"If you like him, just tell him." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a romantic comedy "adventure" called Happiness For Beginners, made by an Irish filmmaker named Vicky Wright. Netflix will release the film streaming starting at the end of July, if anyone needs something light and fun for an emotional boost nowadays. Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the "Adventure of a Lifetime" with the hope of learning how to live - and love - again. She discovers through this experience that sometimes, you have to get really lost in order to find yourself. Happiness For Beginners stars Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, and Julia Shiplett. This looks nicely easy going & uplifting to watch, especially with Kemper brightening up every frame. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vicky Wight's Happiness For Beginners, direct from YouTube:

Helen (Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen needs a reset and signs up for the "Adventure of a Lifetime!" The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel, Happiness For Beginners reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found. Happiness For Beginners is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Vicky Wight, director of the films The Volunteer and The Lost Husband previously. Adapted from the novel by Katherine Center. It's produced by Geoff Linville, Berry Meyerowitz, Vicky Wight. Netflix will debut Wight's Happiness For Beginners streaming on Netflix starting July 27th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested?