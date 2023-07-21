Emile Hirsch is an Israeli Agent in Action Thriller 'The Engineer' Trailer

"This is all I fight, brother." Lionsgate has revealed the official trailer for an action thriller film titled The Engineer, the latest from director Danny A. Abeckaser. This is yet another collab between Abeckaser and his writer Kosta Kondilopoulos - they also made I Love Us and this year's Inside Man previously. The film is a pulse-pounding action-thriller based on true events. It follows the biggest manhunt in the history of Israel to find Yahya Ayyash, the mastermind bombmaker who oversaw a group of suicide troops in Israel in the middle of the 1990s. Emile Hirsch stars as ex-Mossad agent Etan who leads an elite, covert team of agents and mercenaries to find the man responsible — the elusive "Engineer." The cast includes Tzahi Halevi, Angel Bonanni, Adam Haloon, Omer Hazan, and Yarden Toussia-Cohen. This looks terrible, even the performances. It just seems like more jingoistic cinema and Israeli propaganda. Can't recommend this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Danny A. Abeckaser's The Engineer, direct from YouTube:

In the vein of "Homeland" and "Fauda" comes this pulse-pounding action-thriller based on true events and starring Emile Hirsch and Tzahi Halevi. When Israel is rocked by a series of terrorist bombings, a U.S. senator's daughter is killed in a bloody explosion. Now, ex-Mossad agent Etan (Hirsch) must lead an elite, covert team of agents and mercenaries to find the man responsible — the elusive "Engineer." Can they find and destroy the madman before more innocent lives are lost? The Engineer is directed by Israeli-American actor / producer / filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser, director of the films First We Take Brooklyn, Mob Town, Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, I Love Us, and this year's Inside Man previously. The screenplay is written by Kosta Kondilopoulos (I Love Us, Inside Man). It's produced by Danny A. Abeckaser and Yoav Gross. Lionsgate will release The Engineer in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 18th, 2023.