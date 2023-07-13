Emilia Clarke Grows Her Baby in a Pod in 'The Pod Generation' Trailer

"Maybe I'm just not ready to be a mother." "No one's a mother 'just like that'… You become one." Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for the indie sci-fi film titled The Pod Generation, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Arriving in theaters in August this summer, if anyone's curious. Living in the not-so-distant future, a New York couple takes a wild ride to parenthood after landing a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples a convenient and shareable pregnancy by way of detachable, artificial wombs, or pods. This clever take on the near future world we're headed towards, with A.I. and digitized everything, is about what it would be like to grow a baby inside of a tech device. Emilia Clarke stars as the soon-to-be-mother Rachel, with Chiwetel Ejiofor as a her plant-loving husband, along with Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson, and Jean-Marc Barr. The film got mixed-to-negative reviews at Sundance, as it doesn't really have much to say outside of the initial concept. It has some really cool sci-fi ideas built into the world it takes place in, but there's not much to the story beyond that. Have a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sophie Barthes' The Pod Generation, direct from YouTube:

Sophie Barthes' third feature film is set in the very near future world where artificial intelligence is all the rage and technology has trumped nature in nearly every aspect of life. The Pod Generation follows Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), a New York couple who are ready to start a family. As a rising tech company executive, Rachel lands a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing by utilizing mobile, artificial wombs, or "pods". Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist about the natural environment, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so, begins the wild ride on their tech-paved path to parenthood. The Pod Generation is both written and directed by French-American filmmaker Sophie Barthes, director of the films Cold Souls and Madame Bovary previously, as well as other short films. It's produced by Nadia Khamlichi, Genevieve Lemal, Martin Metz, and Yann Zenou. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical debuts The Pod Generation in theaters nationwide on August 11th, 2023 this summer.