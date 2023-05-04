Emily Tennant is in Thailand in Horror 'Influencer' Trailer from Shudder

"You probably brought me all this way to kill me… in the middle of the ocean… 'no one can hear you scream.'" Shudder has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror movie titled Influencer, made by a Canadian filmmaker named Kurtis David Harder. Yet another horror take on the darkness of influencer culture and how these people a vapid, shallow narcissists. This premiered at a few genre film festivals last year, including the Brooklyn Horror, and will be out for streaming on Shudder this May. While struggling on a solo backpacking trip in Thailand, social media influencer Madison meets CW, who travels with ease and shows her a more uninhibited way of living, but CW's interest in her takes a darker turn. Starring Emily Tennant as the "influencer" Madison, joined by Cassandra Naud, Sara Canning, Rory J. Saper, Paul Spurrier, and Justin Sams. This looks better than it sounds in the text description, featuring some slick cinematography and dark twists. It all seems rather obvious, not that original, but compelling nonetheless.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kurtis David Harder's Influencer, from Shudder's YouTube:

Influencer tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and uneventful trip in Thailand despite what she tells her followers on Instagram. While reflecting on her boyfriend canceling the trip, she meets CW (Cassandra Naud, See), a fearless & enigmatic traveler who offers to take her to some of the most Instagram-worthy locations. Together they share authentic meals and drinks with locals, discussing the differences between Madison's online presence and CW's lack of one. After showing Madison all of the amazing sights, things take a different turn when CW brings her to a surprise location - a deserted island that is completely off the grid. Influencer is directed by Canadian genre filmmaker Kurtis David Harder, director of Cody Fitz, Incontrol, and Spiral previously. The script is by Tesh Guttikonda and Kurtis David Harder. Produced by Jack Campbell, Brandon Christensen, Tesh Guttikonda, Kurtis David Harder, Micah Henry. This initially premiered at the 2022 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival last fall. Shudder will debut Influencer streaming on Shudder starting May 26th, 2023 coming up.