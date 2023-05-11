Emma Stone in First Teaser for Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' Film

"I am finding being alive fascinating." Searchlight Pictures has revealed the first look teaser for Yorgos Lanthimos new film titled Poor Things, produced by and starring Emma Stone. They last worked together on The Favourite in 2018, and after five years of waiting we're finally getting a new Lanthimos flick (he also made that short Nimic a few years back). The strange new comedy tells the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. So it's another Frankenstein tale or something else? The film stars Emma Stone with Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. What a cast! This looks extraordinary! So many colors and whimsical sets and fantastical costumes. I definitely need to see more footage. I'm not excited by the Frankenstein side of it, but everything else looks delectable. Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

From director Yorgos Lanthimos & producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale & fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant & unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Poor Things is directed by acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, director of the movies My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Favourite most recently. The screenplay is written by Tony McNamara, adapted from the novel by Alasdair Gray. Produced by Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone. Searchlight will debut Lanthimos' Poor Things in select US theaters starting September 8th, 2023.