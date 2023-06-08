Emma Stone & Mark Ruffalo in Full Trailer for Lanthimos' 'Poor Things'

"A woman plotting her course to freedom… how delightful!" Searchlight Pictures has unveiled a full official trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos film titled Poor Things, produced by and starring Emma Stone. This looks magnificently weird and wacky and wondrous! Lanthimos & Stone teaming up again for something wacky following The Favourite in 2018. The strange new comedy tells the incredible tale & fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant & unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. The film stars Emma Stone with Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. A seriously excellent supporting cast. This looks quite whimsical and amusing, telling a Frankenstein story that also seems to be a tale about women's liberation, following Bella learning figuring out who exactly she is. I'm in! Still not sure where this story is headed, but I'm intrigued to find out.

From director Yorgos Lanthimos & producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale & fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant & unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Poor Things is directed by acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, director of the movies My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Favourite most recently. The screenplay is written by Tony McNamara, adapted from the novel by Alasdair Gray. Produced by Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone. Searchlight will debut Lanthimos' Poor Things in select US theaters starting September 8th, 2023.