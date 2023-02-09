Enchanting Trailer for Surreal Fantasy Dreamworld Film 'Moon Garden'

"Where you are, Emma – be strong, be brave." Oscilloscope Labs has revealed an official trailer for an indie fantasy surreal thriller titled Moon Garden, from a filmmaker named Ryan Stevens Harris. This played at a number of film festivals last year, including Dances with Films, and is out in limited theaters sometime int he next few months. A comatose five-year-old girl journeys through an industrial wonderland (featuring stop-motion creations) to find her way back to consciousness. It was shot on 35mm with vintage rehoused lenses, giving this "fantastical odyssey" a handcrafted feeling, with fully practical FX in this story about how a child can shine light even in the darkest places. Haven Lee Harris stars as Emma, with Augie Duke, Brionne Davis, Maria Olsen, Timothy Lee DePriest, Philip E. Walker, and Margana Ignis. It has quite a few positive reviews: "Trauma though a child’s vivid imagination, where memories, joy and fear meld into fantastical, often terrifying, imagery, is the heart of the visually stunning Moon Garden." Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Stevens Harris' Moon Garden, direct from YouTube:

When a little girl has a terrible accident and slips into a coma, she finds herself thrust into a darkly surreal industrial dreamworld. Haunted by a nightmarish spectre that feeds off her tears, she must follow her mother’s radio-static voice to find her way back to consciousness. Shot on expired 35mm film stock with vintage rehoused lenses, Moon Garden is a fantastical odyssey and a visionary, handcrafted, and fully practical work of art that shows how a child can shine light even in the darkest places. Moon Garden is written and directed by indie filmmaker / editor Ryan Stevens Harris, of the film Virus X previously, as well as tons of work as an editor on other films. Produced by John Michael Elfers. This initially premiered at the 2022 Dances with Films Festival last year, and also played at Grimmfest in the UK. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Moon Garden in select US theaters coming soon this spring. For more info, visit their official site.