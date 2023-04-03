Energetic First Trailer for DC's Mexican Superhero Movie 'Blue Beetle'

"It's some kid of world destroying weapon - it's design to protect its host. Sometimes it does want you want, and sometimes it doesn't." Warner Bros has revealed the official trailer for Blue Beetle, yet another superhero movie due out later this year, this one about a Mexican teenage superhero. This was originally a creation for the DCEU, but DC's new studio leader James Gunn has said the film would be "disconnected" from previous DCEU entries and could be made a part of the new franchise. A Mexican teenager finds an alien beetle that gives him super-powered armor and weapons. An origin story of Jaime Reyes learning what it means to become the Blue Beetle. The DC movie stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowers when an alien Blue Beetle scarab grafts onto him, forming a powerful exoskeleton around his body. The main cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, and Susan Sarandon. Wow. This is an impressively upbeat, entertaining trailer! I really dig his trip up into space (a bit like Iron Man). Looks good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Angel Manuel Soto's Blue Beetle, direct from WB's YouTube:

Recent college graduate Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his true purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, director of the films Frailty, The Farm, and Charm City Kings previously, plus many other shorts and a few documentaries - including Menudo: Forever Young. The screenplay is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer; based on the DC Comics character created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, & Cully Hamner. It's produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard; made by DC Studios, eOne, S&K Pictures, and the Safran Company. Warner Bros will release the Blue Beetle movie in theaters nationwide starting August 18th, 2023 this summer. First impression?