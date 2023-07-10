Enjoy: 'Journey To Ahsoka' Behind-the-Scenes with Rosario Dawson

"Perhaps it is time to begin again…" Disney has unveiled a quick new featurette for the upcoming Ahsoka series in the Star Wars universe. This live-action spin off takes the character first created for the animated The Clone Wars series and brings her to life on screen to explore the depth of her story, continuing with her first live appearance in "The Mandalorian" Season 2 (in "Chapter 13: The Jedi"). Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan, who was once Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. Savannah Steyn will play a younger Ahsoka. The full cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, and Ray Stevenson. The video only features footage from the first teaser with a look back at the story of Rosario getting the role, and Dave Filoni finally bringing her to live-action for the brand new series. I'm excited for the potential of this! "It's time that she came into her own in a way that we've never seen her before." Must mean the full trailer isn't too far behind.

Here's the "Journey To Ahsoka" featurette for Lucasfilm's series Ahsoka, direct from SW's YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's Ahsoka series right here, for the first look again.

A spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The character was created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is a Lucasfilm / Disney+ series created by Dave Filoni, developed by Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series is also written by Dave Filoni, who is also directing multiple episodes, including the first, with Peter Ramsey also directing at least one episode. Executive producer by Carrie Beck, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy. Made by Lucasfilm, filmed in Los Angeles under the working title Stormcrow, with Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran as cinematographers. Disney will debut the Ahsoka series streaming on Disney+ starting August 23rd, 2023 later this summer. How does this look? Still in?