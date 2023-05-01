Enjoy: Star Wars by Wes Anderson - 'The Galactic Menagerie' Trailer

"With a star-studded ensemble featuring the galaxy's most eccentric cast, The Galactic Menagerie is the most delightfully off-beat Star Wars adventure yet." Have fun with this amusing A.I. generated trailer for The Galactic Menagerie - created by the YouTube channel "Curious Refuge". What if Wes Anderson made a Star Wars movie? That was the prompt they put in to Midjourney A.I. to make this. It has all the usual hallmarks of his distinct style – pastel colors, static frames, quirky costumes, hipster characters, and more. As others have already pointed out, this borrows from an SNL sketch years ago that also riffed on Wes Anderson's style for a horror movie trailer. Someone also made a trailer for "Wes Anderson's Harry Potter" using A.I., and the results are quite similar. Just to be clear - this is for fun, not to be taken seriously. And if you hate all these A.I. creations, all good, this is only for a laugh. Though I would totally watch this movie…

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. The Galactic Menagerie is a fan-made trailer created by the YouTube channel "Curious Refuge" - "This channel is a reflection of our hearts and hopefully an inspiring source of learning and fun." It was made using the fancy new A.I. software to generate any artwork using any prompt, based on sources of existing artwork taken from the web. A whimsical and visually stunning fan-made fake trailer that re-imagines the classic Star Wars universe through the eccentric lens of Wes Anderson. And if you're curious why Wes Anderson is used so often as a reference: "For anyone wondering why AI people like Wes Anderson so much, it's because his visuals are well suited to AI generation. It's harder to get good realistic images in the style of other directors and genres. His style is a good starting point for people new to AI art." Via Twitter. On one hand, all this A.I. art is lifeless and horrible. On the other hand, I can appreciate how fun it is to come up with a wacky concept like this and visualize it using this new software. Why not? 🤷