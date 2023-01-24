Enjoy This 'Look Inside' Featurette for Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'

"I'm very drawn to stories of confinement…" Universal has revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette for M. Night Shyamalan's next new thriller Knock at the Cabin, opening in theaters in just a few more weeks. It's based on a book by Paul Tremblay, about a family who is told the apocalypse is coming and they must "make an unthinkable choice" but they have no connection to the outside world and can't tell if it's all real or not. This video gives us a look at Shyamalan's process and filming on the set. Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint. It's always nice to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse, especially with Shyamalan. I wish there was more footage of the actual sets, but perhaps they're afraid of spoilers. I am so into this concept, I can't wait to find out what's going on and what choice(s) they make in the end. We'll know the answers soon.

Here's the "Look Inside" featurette for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first trailer for Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin right here as well as the second trailer.

While vacationing out at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Knock at the Cabin is directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, of the movies Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split, Glass, and Old previously, as well as the TV series "Servant". The screenplay is written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman, and M. Night Shyamalan; based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay. It's produced by Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan. Universal will release Knock at the Cabin in theaters nationwide on February 3rd, 2023. Looking good?