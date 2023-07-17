Epic Animated Action Comedy 'The Monkey King' Trailer from Netflix

"Maybe defeating everyone isn't the answer. Maybe… it's helping other people." Netflix has revealed the trailer for The Monkey King animated movie, directed by animation filmmaker Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls, Open Season), with animation by ReelFX. Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey (voiced by Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory fighting over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! This will be streaming on Netflix worldwide starting in August. Sounds like fun! The voice cast includes Jimmy O. Yang with Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Nan Li, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, BD Wong, Andrew Kishino, Sophie Wu and many others. This reminds me of DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda in the look and feel. I can appreciate how they handle the plot about his ego, at least it's honest with how much of a jackass he is because he's full of himself. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Stacchi's The Monkey King, direct from YouTube:

The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a rebellious and charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey's greatest foe of all — his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a great effect on the world. The Monkey King is directed by experienced animation filmmaker Anthony Stacchi, director of Laika's The Boxtrolls, and co-director of Open Season previously, plus work on the animated "Dallas & Robo" series. The screenplay is written by Steve Bencich and Ron J. Friedman. Produced by Peilin Chou (Over the Moon, Abominable). And it's executive produced by Stephen Chow (of Kung Fu Hustle, Shaolin Soccer). Featuring animation and imagery by ReelFX. Netflix will debut Stacchi's The Monkey King movie streaming on Netflix worldwide starting August 18th, 2023 coming up soon this summer. Look any good? Want to watch this?