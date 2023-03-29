Epic First Trailer for Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Unicorn: Warriors Eternal'

"She has powers. She might be the evil we've been fighting again." Let's go! Adult Swim has launched the first trailer for their upcoming action animation series Unicorn Warriors Eternal, premiering in May. It's the latest original creation from animation mastermind Genndy Tartakovsky, who has been working on the "Primal" series for years before this (as well as the Hotel Transylvania movies). The series follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous evil force. The concept almost sounds like a fun homage to "Clone High" (though not really the same) - all-powerful heroic "unicorns" are reborn in the bodies of teenagers, who must now battle darkness on their own, along with their teen angst. Featuring the voices of Hazel Doupe, Demari Hunte, Tom Milligan, plus Ron Bottitta, Victor Alli. This marks the 6th show created by Genndy Tartakovsky for Cartoon Network Studios after Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Primal, Star Wars Clone Wars, and Sym Bionic Titan. This series has a nice steampunk vibe, along with some rad reincarnated characters. As a fan of Genndy's work, I have to check this out when it launches.

Here's the first official trailer for Cartoon Network's series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, from YouTube:

Set in a steampunk-inspired world, the series follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, but they also have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs & humor that come with teen angst & emotions. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is a series created and written by Russian animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky, who last worked on the "Primal" series, and directed all three Hotel Transylvania movies, as well as "Samurai Jack" before this. Animated in France by La Cachette studio (Primal, Kairos, Mune). Produced by Cartoon Network Studios. The series will debut on Adult Swim starting on May 4th, 2023, and on HBO Max the day after. Who's down for this?