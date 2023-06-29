Epic Second Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two' Sci-Fi Sequel

"He who can destroy a thing has the real control of it." Warner Bros has launched the second official trailer for Dune: Part Two, the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune from 2021. Hitting theaters in November - rewatch the first trailer here. This epic sci-fi sequel will continue the journey of Paul Atreides, now united with Chani and the Fremen. As he seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict - by confronting the Emperor of the Universe himself. The massive ensemble cast features Timothée Chalamet as Paul, with Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken as the Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. WOW!! This is easily one of my most anticipated movies of 2023, it looks like Villeneuve's about to deliver one of the most thrilling & monumental revolutionary movies of the decade. I cannot wait for this film to land in theaters!! Here we go.

Here's the second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two right here, for more footage.

The film will explore the continuing journey of Paul Atreides, now united with the Fremen on Arrakis. A boy becomes the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice. Spice changes people into travelers, mystics and madmen. What price will he pay to become the new ruler of their universe? Dune: Part Two, or Dune 2, is once again directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the first Dune movie previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve. Adapted from Frank Herbert's iconic novel of the same name first published in 1965. Produced by Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Patrick McCormick, Mary Parent, and Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two in theaters worldwide starting on November 3rd, 2023 this fall. For even more updates, follow @dunemovie. Who's excited for this sci-fi series to continue?