Epic Second Trailer for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

"How are we going to pull THIS off?" "We're gonna need a team…" Paramount Pictures has revealed the second official trailer for the epic new live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie, officially titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Opening in theaters in March, this looks like it will be worth a watch on the big screen after all. A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. As expected, but still! The ensemble cast features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. I'm still pretty excited about watching this, they seem to have figured out the right mix of characters and creatures and comedy to make it worthwhile. Check out the fun trailer below.

Second official trailer (+ poster) for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for the Dungeons & Dragons movie here, for even more footage.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-directed by filmmaking duo Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, both directors of the movies Vacation and Game Night previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio; from a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. This is based on Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons - the classic roleplaying game. It's produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer. Paramount, in assocation with eOne, will debut the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie in theaters worldwide starting on March 31st, 2023 coming soon this year.