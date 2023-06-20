Eric Bana is Back in Chilling Sequel 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' Trailer

"None of you have been honest with me about what happened out there…" Roadshow Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for their crime thriller sequel Force of Nature: The Dry 2, a follow-up to the hit film The Dry from a few years ago. Both of these star Eric Bana as a Federal Agent named Aaron Falk; in the first film, he unwittingly gets wrapped up in a murder mystery when he goes to visit his hometown. In this next one, five women participate in a hiking retreat but only four come out on the other side. Federal agents Falk and Cooper head into the Victorian mountains hoping to find their informant still alive. Eric Bana returns with Anna Torv, Deborra-Lee Furness, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, Lucy Ansell, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor, Richard Roxburgh, Tony Briggs, and Kenneth Radley. Another chilling crime movie / murder mystery to keep audiences hooked. It does look compelling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Robert Connolly's Force of Nature: The Dry 2, on YouTube:

In The Dry 2, when five women take part in a corporate hiking retreat and only four come out on the other side, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate in the hopes of finding their whistle-blowing informant, Alice Russell, alive. Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is again directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly, director of the movies The Bank, Three Dollars, Balibo, Underground: The Julian Assange Story, Paper Planes, the first The Dry, and Blueback previously. The screenplay is also written by Robert Connolly, adapted from the novel by Jane Harper. It's produced by Eric Bana, Robert Connolly, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea. Roadshow will release Force of Nature: The Dry 2 in Australian cinemas on August 24th, 2023 coming soon. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look good?