Escape from Siberia in French Thriller 'Kompromat' Official US Trailer

"The only solution is to hand yourself in to the Russians." Magnet Releasing has debuted the full US trailer for a French thriller titled Kompromat, opening in the US later in January after first premiering in France last year. It almost sounds like something similar to The Bourne Identity, but about a simple French public servant who gets in trouble with Russia – always easy to use them as the bad guys these days. Accused of a terrible crime in a plot orchestrated by Russia's FSB, a French diplomat must become a man of action in order to escape from Siberia. Gilles Lellouche stars as Mathieu, who takes a job at a post in Irkutsk as the head of Siberia's Alliance Francaise, but is framed and must go on the run to survive and get home to his family. The cast includes Joanna Kulig, Mikhail Gorevoy, Aleksey Gorbunov, Elisa Lasowski, and Danila Vorobyev. This looks crazy intense, especially once the plot gets going and he tries to figure out his own way to escape. Freaky! I'm almost afraid to watch this, it's all so unnerving. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jérôme Salle's Kompromat, direct from Magnet's YouTube:

Based on incredible true events, Jérome Salle's gripping new espionage thriller depicts the remarkable story of a Frenchman who unwittingly finds himself in conflict with one of the modern era's most powerful & dangerous forces: Russia's FSB. Gilles Lellouche stars as Mathieu, a gregarious and dedicated diplomat who accepts a posting to Irkutsk as the head of Siberia's Alliance Francaise. He hopes the change will be good for his family and struggling marriage, but before long Mathieu's staging of cultural events and support of artistic expression sees him fall afoul of local authorities. Accused of a terrible crime, he soon realizes someone has fabricated a case with Russia's FSB - he has been framed. Arrested, imprisoned and isolated, Mathieu has nowhere to turn. Defending himself is impossible, the French authorities are helpless - it seems he has no choice: to try and escape. Kompromat is directed by French filmmaker Jérôme Salle, of the films Anthony Zimmer, The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch, The Burma Conspiracy, Zulu, and The Odyssey previously. The screenplay is written by Caryl Ferey and Jérôme Salle. This first opened in France last September. Magnet debuts Kompromat in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 27th, 2023.