Escaping a Failed Mission in 'Bone Cold' Sniper Horror Thriller Trailer

"Someone creeping up behind us?" "No… it's something else." Well Go USA has revealed the official trailer for a sniper action thriller mashed up with horror film called Bone Cold, featuring the tagline: "sometimes we make our own demons." The film is heading direct-to-video in June, another of these junky action films getting dumped onto DVD right away. After bad intel from headquarters results in a tragic civilian death, an elite sniper duo attempts to flee the area but can’t seem to shake a mysterious, inhuman creature stalking them from the shadows. They are hunted by something sinister and monstrous… hungry and determined. Starring Jonathan Stoddard, Matt Munroe, Trinity Bliss, Jennifer Khoe, Shaan Sharma, Elise Greene, and Danielle Poblarp. This movie doesn't look entirely awful, but doesn't look that good either.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Billy Hanson's Bone Cold, direct from YouTube:

An experienced Black Ops sniper (Stoddard) attempts a nightmarish escape after a failed mission, tracked by enemy soldiers hellbent on revenge, and also hunted by something sinister and monstrous, hungry and determined. Bone Cold is written and directed by producer / filmmaker Billy Hanson, making his first feature film after directing for the "Lightning Dogs" and "Coach Hop Playlist" series and many other short films, and the short adaptation of Stephen King's Survivor Type previously. Produced by Jaclyn Amor, Billy Hanson, Jonathan Stoddard, and Ness Wilson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Well Go USA will debut Bone Cold direct-to-VOD / DVD starting June 13th, 2023 this summer.