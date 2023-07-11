Exciting Final Trailer for DC's 'Blue Beetle' Movie with Xolo Maridueña

"We are going to change the world with the power of the scarab." Warner Bros & DC have unveiled a final official trailer for Blue Beetle, a comic book movie about a Mexican teenage superhero. Set to hit theaters in August at the end of the summer. This is an action-packed trailer, with even more vibrant footage than the first trailer from a few months ago. A Mexican teenager finds an alien Blue Beetle that gives him super-powered armor and weapons. The movie tells the origin story of Jaime Reyes, who learns what it means to become the "Blue Beetle" and protect the world. The DC movie stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a teen who gains superpowers when an alien scarab grafts onto him, forming a powerful exoskeleton around his body. The cast includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, & Susan Sarandon. It's like Iron Man mashed up with Green Lantern and a symbiote like Venom. At least the Blue Beetle suit VFX look good. As for the rest?

Here's the second & final trailer (+ final poster) for Angel Manuel Soto's Blue Beetle, from DC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Angel Manuel Soto's Blue Beetle movie here, for more footage.

Recent college graduate Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his true purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, director of the films Frailty, The Farm, and Charm City Kings previously, plus many other shorts and a few documentaries - including Menudo: Forever Young. The screenplay is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer; based on the DC Comics character created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, & Cully Hamner. It's produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard; made by DC Studios, eOne, S&K Pictures, and the Safran Company. Warner Bros will release the Blue Beetle movie in theaters nationwide starting on August 18th, 2023 this summer. Looking good?