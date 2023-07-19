Excl: Epic Pictures' Gory Monster Thriller 'Island Escape' Official Trailer

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Wemple's Island Escape, direct from Epic's YouTube:

After a mysterious accident at a research camp on the Isle of Gran Manan, a CEO hires a team of blue-collar mercenaries to extract his daughter, a scientist working at the camp. Upon arrival, the team soon learns that not only is the island surrounded by a wormhole that causes time to reset every three days, but it's also crawling with hideous monsters. As they learn more about the nature of time, space, and the creatures on the island, they quickly realize that death may be the easiest way to escape the island. Island Escape is both written directed by American indie film writer / filmmaker Bruce Wemple, director of the films Altered Hours, Lake Artifact, Monstrous, The Retreat, Dawn of the Beast, My Best Friend's Dead, The Tomorrow Job, and First Contact previously. It's produced by Mason Dwinell and Vincent Conroy. Epic Pictures will debut Wemple's Island Escape horror film in select US theaters on August 4th, 2023 then on VOD everywhere starting August 8th coming soon this summer. Looking good? Who wants to watch this?