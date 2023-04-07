Explosive New Character Featurette for Louis Leterrier's 'Fast X' Film

"We got something special, so let's celebrate that!" Universal has revealed another new Fast X featurette, with the whole cast talking about their characters and being back for this crazy action sequel. It's still all about that "family" - and lots of explosions. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter them and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever. Fast X features returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Plus newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno. This compliments the other recent featurette - they're really pushing this movie, hoping for a big opening coming up soon in May.

Here's the "A Look Inside" making of featurette for Louis Leterrier's Fast X movie, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the main official trailer for Louis Leterrier's Fast X right here, for even more footage.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga (watch all nine of the legacy trailers here), launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions, against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his "family" have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever… Dante's disruptive plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Fast X (aka Fast and Furious 10) is directed by French action filmmaker Louis Leterrier, director of the movies The Transporter, Unleashed, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, Brothers Grimsby, and The Takedown, previously, plus recent TV work including episodes of "Tycoon", "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance", and "Lupin". The screenplay is written by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, Dan Mazeau. Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. It's produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Universal will debut Leterrier's action sequel Fast X in theaters worldwide starting on May 19th, 2023 early in the summer movie season. Who's ready to ride?