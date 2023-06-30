Exquisite Chilean Doc About Alzheimer's 'The Eternal Memory' Trailer

"I'm Augusto. And who are you?" MTV Documentary Films has unveiled the official trailer for an acclaimed documentary from Chile called The Eternal Memory, also known as La Memoria Infinita in Spanish. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Berlin Film Festival and CPH:DOX. It's the next documentary film from the same talented filmmakers as the Oscar-nominated The Mole Agent. The Eternal Memory tells a profound & moving love story that balances vibrant individual and collective remembrance with the longevity of an unbreakable human bond. Augusto and Paulina, two cultural titans in Chile, have been together for 25 years. Eight years ago, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Both fear the day he no longer recognizes her. It's a remarkably tender & beautiful little film and these trailers so wonderfully capture the emotions. Both the good and bad emotions, because it gets really tough at one point. Highly recommend discovering this exquisite film when it opens in August.

Here's the official trailer (+ intl. poster) for Maite Alberdi's doc The Eternal Memory, from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Alberdi's doc The Eternal Memory right here, for the first look again.

Augusto and Paulina have been together and in love for 25 years. Eight years ago, their lives were forever changed by Augusto's Alzheimer's diagnosis. As one of Chile's most prominent cultural commentators and TV presenters, Augusto is no stranger to building an archive of memory. Now he turns that work to his own life, trying to hold on to his identity with the help of his beloved Paulina, whose own pre-eminence as a famous actress and Chilean Minister of Culture predates her ceaselessly inventive manner of engaging with her husband. Day by day, the couple face this challenge head-on, relying on the tender affection and sense of humor shared between them that still remains, remarkably, fully intact. The Eternal Memory is directed by acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi, director of the films The Lifeguard, Propaganda, La Once, I'm Not from Here, The Grown-Ups, Dios, The Mole Agent, and Soy la Tierra. Produced by Maite Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Rocío Jadue. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. MTV Docs will debut The Eternal Memory in select US theaters starting on August 11th, 2023.