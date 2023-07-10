Extended Behind-the-Scenes About the Authenticity of 'Oppenheimer'

"This is the story of America in the 20th Century… so I think it can be painted on that big of a canvas." Another behind-the-scenes featurette is out for Nolan's Oppenheimer, in theaters in just a few weeks. This video is called "Push the Button" and it's a 6-minute behind-the-scenes look at the history and authenticity of this movie about making the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the bomb, working at Los Alamos in the 1940s. The big cast features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt as "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, as well as Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, and many others. This video also features DP Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nolan's right hand man, discussing working with IMAX cameras; plus set designer Ruth De Jong discussing building the Los Alamos set for real in New Mexico. The final countdown is on…

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will release Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Who's ready?