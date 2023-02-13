Extended Super Bowl Spot for Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III' Sequel

"Don't let him destroy everything you've built…" It's going to be one brutal showdown in the ring between these two!! MGM + UA have unveiled a new Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming boxing sequel Creed III, arriving in theaters in just a few more weeks. They've been promoting this one extensively recently, since it's opening quite soon and looks like a top notch sequel. The past always finds its way back. Adonis has been thriving in both his career and his family life, but when an old childhood friend and a former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut and returning as Adonis Creed in this third installment of the hit boxing franchise, a continuation of the Rocky series. It also stars Tessa Thompson, with Jonathan Majors as his contender this time, a former friend named Damian, as well as Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu (also returning again as Drago), newcomer Mila Kent + Phylicia Rashad. I am really looking forward to watching this soon! Looks like it'll hit hard.

Here's the extended Super Bowl TV Spot for Michael B. Jordan's Creed III, direct from MGM's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Michael B. Jordan's Creed III right here for even more footage.

"There's no enemy like the past." After dominating the boxing world, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face off between former friends is more than just a fight. Creed III, also known as just Creed 3, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael B. Jordan, making his feature directorial debut after producing a number of terrific movies recently including Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and A Journal for Jordan. The screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin, from a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin. This sequel is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Warner Bros + MGM will debut Michael B. Jordan's Creed III in theaters nationwide + on IMAX screens starting on March 3rd, 2023 (on 3/3/23) next month. For more info, follow @creedmovie. Who's planning on going?