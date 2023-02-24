Extended Trailer for Guadagnino's 'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams'

"No matter how humble a family, a shoemaker was humbler, still." Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled this 7-minute extended preview for a documentary film from 2022 titled Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, made by Call Me By Your Name's Italian director Luca Guadagnino. This already opened in theaters last year (watch the original trailer) after first premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It's now available on home video to rent or buy. I was entirely fascinated by this film, even if it runs a bit long, it's an intriguing look at this man's remarkable story and how he really believed in making the perfect shoe for everyone. In the early 20th century, impoverished teenage Italian cobbler Salvatore Ferragamo sailed from Naples to America to seek a better life. He settled in Southern California, and became Hollywood's go-to shoemaker during the silent era. In 1927, he returned to Italy and founded in Florence his namesake luxury brand. It's narrated by Michael Stuhlbarg as Salvatore, and features Martin Scorsese + many prominent interview guests. This just the right kind of nice tease that should make anyone want to keep watching. What a story.

Here's the extended preview for Guadagnino's doc Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams right here, for the first look.

Growing up poor in Bonito, Italy, Salvatore Ferragamo began his career as a shoemaker before he was barely a teenager. Immigrating to America in 1915 at the age of 16, his work would soon help invent the glamour of Hollywood’s silent era as he created shoes for iconic films including The Thief of Bagdad and The Ten Commandments and for stars including Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, and Douglas Fairbanks, many of whom became his friends. Overcoming a Depression-era setback, Ferragamo then rebounded and would define mid-century elegance for many performers including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis, Rita Hayworth, and Ingrid Bergman — all while embarking on a love story and warm family life with his wife, Wanda, and their six children. Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director the films The Protagonists, Melissa P, I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria previously, as well as a few other docs. This initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival a few years back. Sony Pictures Classics will debut Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams in select US theaters starting August 19th, 2022. It's now available to watch on Blu-ray + VOD.