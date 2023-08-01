Extended 'Turbulence' Preview for 'Hijack' Thriller Series with Idris Elba

"We need someone to land the plane." Apple TV has debuted an extended preview for their streaming series Hijack, with the final episode arriving on August 2nd this week. This is essentially a full recap of the six episodes before. Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London across a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. This "Six Hours of Turbulence" is a peek into the first six hours of Kingdom 29's seven-hour flight from Dubai to London. Starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba, Hijack was created by George Kay ("Lupin") and Jim Field Smith ("Criminal," "Truth Seekers"). The series also stars Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Aimée Kelly, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Mohamed Elsandel, & Ben Miles. This has been getting solid reviews from critics, saying it's "a glossy but effective thriller that achieves genuine liftoff." Catch up below.

Here's the new "Six Hours of Turbulence" preview for Apple TV's series Hijack, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the main official trailer for George Kay's Hijack series right here, for even more footage.

"Let them think they're in control." Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London across a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Hijack is a series created by George Kay (writer on the series "Stag", "Killing Eve", "Criminal", "Lupin", "Litvinenko", "The Long Shadow"). With episodes directed & co-written by Jim Field Smith ("Criminal", "Truth Seekers", "Litvinenko") and directed by Mo Ali (Shank, Montana, Somaliland: The Documentary, Breathe, "Cobra" series). It's executive produced by Idris Elba, George Kay, Jim Field Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Kris Thykier. It was filmed in the middle of last year entirely in the UK in Aylesbury. Apple already began streaming this new Hijack series on Apple TV+ starting June 28th, 2023 earlier this summer. The final episode lands August 2nd. Has anyone been watching already?