Extensive Making Of Video for Mark Jenkin's 'Enys Men' Island Horror

"I can either pull focus, or I can move the camera." Opening in select art house theaters this week is Enys Men, a one-of-a-kind, chilling experimental horror film made by Cornish filmmaker Mark Jenkins. It's his follow-up to the festival hit Bait (which is finally getting a US release also this wek) and it premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last year. In honor of the US opening this weekend, Neon has revealed a 14-minute behind-the-scenes featurette for the film. Set in 1973 on an uninhabited island off the Cornish coast, a wildlife volunteer's daily observations of a rare flower slowly turn into a metaphysical journey that forces her as well as the viewer to question what is real and what is nightmare. The film stars Mary Woodvine as the volunteer working on the island, with a small cast including Edward Rowe and Flo Crowe. This is a fascinating inside look at Jenkins' process, revealing how he makes his films and how they are so unique, as he's a director who doesn't follow the typical rules of how films should be made. Get inspired by his process.

Here's the extended Making Of featurette for Mark Jenkin's Enys Men, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can rewatch the main official trailer for Mark Jenkin's Enys Men right here, for even more footage.

A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip on reality and pushes her into a living nightmare. Evoking the feeling of discovering a reel of never-before-seen celluloid unspooling in a haunted movie palace, this provocative and masterful vision of horror asserts Mark Jenkin as one of the U.K.’s most exciting and singular filmmakers. Enys Men is both written and directed by acclaimed Cornish indie filmmaker Mark Jenkin, of the films Golden Burn, The Rabbit, Happy Christmas, and Bait previously. It's produced by Denzil Monk. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar last year. Neon debuts Jenkin's Enys Men in select US theaters starting March 31st, 2023 this month. For details, visit their official site.