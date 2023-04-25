Ezra Miller & Michael Keaton in Trailer #2 for DC's 'The Flash' Movie

"You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts." Whoa this looks properly epic! Warner Bros has unveiled a second trailer for The Flash movie, revealed during their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. Worlds collide when Barry Allen uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a new reality. This movie about The Flash is also about Batman (again), as well as Supergirl, filling in for Superman who is missing in this alternate reality. Ezra Miller returns starring as Barry Miller, with a cast including Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, plus Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field. And Michael Keaton is back as Bruce Wayne / Batman - who's "from an alternate universe." Keaton looks like he's having the most fun in this - bring it on. Honestly was not expecting to say this looks like it might be worth the wait. Let's hope this isn't a mess like the last few DC movies. Fire it up.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Andy Muschietti's The Flash, direct from DC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the DC FanDome teaser for Muschietti's The Flash here, and the first full trailer here.

One of the last movies in the original DC Extended Universe (DCEU), re-introducing the superhero known as The Flash. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time as The Flash to try to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline… The Flash is directed by the Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, plus the "Locke & Key" series for Netflix, and initially made his feature directorial debut with 2013's Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Shut In, Unforgettable, Bumblebee, Birds of Prey, upcoming Batgirl). Based on The Flash created by Robert Kanigher & Carmine Infantino. Produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti. This was first set to open in late 2022, then was delayed due to Miller's problems in real life. Warner Bros will now release Muschietti's The Flash movie in theaters worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Still looking good? Worth a watch… or not?