Fan-Made 'Real Nuke' Making Of Featurette for Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

"We all know that Chris is very big in getting everything on camera and doing things as real as possible." One of our most anticipated 2023 movies is Christopher Nolan's latest titled Oppenheimer, telling the story of the creation of the atomic bomb at Los Alamos in the 1940s. By now, most movie fans have heard the real news that Nolan created shots showing the nuclear explosion without using any CGI. Which is just a bit crazy? But also awesome. Nolan is famous for doing everything for real on set, with practical FX and set pieces and stunts. Last year someone made a joke about how he probably thought about detonating a real nuke just to get the perfect shot. Taking that joke even further: "I can't believe they released the footage of Christopher Nolan dropping a real nuke!" Filmmaker Stephen Ford created this entirely fake, entirely fan-made featurette to riff on that "rumor" and it's a must watch. It's so perfectly edited, I'm in awe! I cackled when Hoyte Van Hoytema mutters "shit, how are we gonna do this?" I have to post it for everyone to enjoy.

Here's the amusing fan-made fake featurette about Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, from YouTube:

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will debut Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting on July 21st, 2023 this summer. Still excited?