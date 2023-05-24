Fantastic First Trailer for Julio Torres' Comedy 'Problemista' from A24

"I mean, wait, this sucks so much for you?" A24 has unveiled an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Problemista, marking the feature directorial debut of acclaimed comedian / actor / writer Julio Torres from El Salvador. This premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it will be in theaters starting in August. Torres also stars as Alejandro - an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system. Wow. The SXSW smash hit stars Julio Torres, with Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saaverdra, James Scully, and narrated by Isabella Rosselini. This looks amazing!! I love the creativity and originality on display in here, confronting immigrant challenges in such a clever way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julio Torres' Problemista, direct from A24's YouTube:

Description from SXSW: "Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system." Problemista is both written and directed by young Salvadorian actor / comic / filmmaker Julio Torres, making his feature directorial debut after writing for "Saturday Night Live" for years and creating the "Los Espookys" series for HBO Max. Produced by Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emma Stone, and Julio Torres. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will debut Torres' Problemista in select US theaters starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer. Who's in?