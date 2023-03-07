Fantastic Full Trailer for 'Paint' Starring Owen Wilson as Carl Nargle

"Don't let fame bring out the worst in you." IFC has revealed full-length official trailer for the film Paint, from writer / director Brit McAdams. This looks like it should be an absolute delight - really looking forward to it. Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who's convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals takes it all from Carl. He soon finds himself in a rut, and the station isn't pulling in ratings. So when they hire a new painter to revitalize the channel, Carl's own fears regarding his talents are brought to the forefront. The film's cast includes Stephen Root, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lusia Strus, Lucy Freyer, and Ciara Renée. I adore Bob Ross, so I hope this doesn't smear him… but it also seems like an entirely different story. Much more about our changing times than the magic of Bob. Cannot wait to watch.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Brit McAdams' Paint, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for McAdams' Paint right here, for the first look again.

The film centers on Carl Nargle (obviously inspired by the iconic Bob Ross - played by Owen Wilson), who has hosted Vermont's number one painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl's signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Paint is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Brit McAdams, director of the doc film Triviatown previously, plus tons of other TV work including directing "Tosh.O", "Katt Williams: American Hustle", and the Comedy Central series "Honesty". Produced by Peter Brant and Sam Maydew. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Films will release Brit McAdams' Paint in select US theaters exclusively starting April 7th, 2023 coming soon this spring. Look good? Who wants to see this?