Fantasy Adventure Movie 'The Magic Flute' Trailer Starring Jack Wolfe

"You shouldn't take a risk if you're gonna figure out what it is you're missing." Shout Factory has released their official US trailer for The Magic Flute, an epic fantasy adventure thriller based on the classic Mozart opera of the same name. This premiered at the 2022 Zurich Film Festival last year and it already opened in Europe in the fall. It's now set for a US release in theaters this March. The Magic Flute is a reimagining of Mozart's opera classic and stars Jack Wolfe, F. Murray Abraham, Iwan Rheon, Stéfi Celma, Asha Banks, Stefan Konarske, Niamh McCormack, Amir Wilson, and Tedros Teclebrhan. This follows 17-year-old Tim Walker as he travels from London up to the Austrian Alps to attend the legendary Mozart boarding school. There he discovers a centuries-old forgotten passage into the fantastic world of Mozart's "The Magic Flute." This looks like another Harry Potter ripoff, with a school and serpent and witches and more. It seems like made-for-TV junk that we should probably be avoiding anyway. I wish this looked better.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Florian Sigl's The Magic Flute, direct from YouTube:

Executive producer Roland Emmerich: "Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's masterpiece The Magic Flute has always been my favorite opera ever since I experienced this magical story as a young adult. I was immediately drawn to the concept of cinematically reimagining this story when the filmmaking team approached me with their idea, which I was thrilled to champion. The entire team brought their fantastic vision to the screen in an exciting and innovative way. I look forward to Shout! Studios bringing this epic journey to audiences to once again be enchanted by the universally acclaimed and world-famous music."

From Executive Producer Roland Emmerich comes a captivating film that follows a teen on two journeys: one into a prestigious boarding school to fulfill his aspirations as a singer, and into a parallel world filled with fantasy & adventure. Tim (Jack Wolfe) has been dreaming his whole life about attending Mozart All Boys Music School, but already his first days there confront him with a hostile headmaster (F. Murray Abraham), the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school's library, he is pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute, where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night (Sabine Devieilhe) reigns. The Magic Flute is directed by the German filmmaker Florian Sigl, making his feature directorial debut after working in classical music. The screenplay is by Florian Sigl, Christopher Zwickler, Jason Young, and Andrew Lowery. This initially premiered at the 2022 Zurich Film Festival last year. Shout Factory will debut The Magic Flute in US theaters starting on March 10th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch?