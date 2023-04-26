Fassbender is Coach in Taika Waititi's Comedy 'Next Goal Wins' Trailer

"Coach – you've got the tough job on the island." Finally a trailer! And this looks great! Searchlight Pictures has debuted an official trailer for Next Goal Wins, the new Taika Waititi comedy. Disney featured this as part of their big CinemaCon presentation, with a primetime awards season release set for November. The film is about the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team (aka football team), known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0, which actually happened. Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen is tasked with turning the American Samoa national team, considered one of the weakest football teams in the world, into an elite squad. Michael Fassbender stars as Thomas Rongen, along with Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, Taika Waititi, Will Arnett, & Rhys Darby. Looks like it's worth the wait! The final joke is great.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, direct from YouTube:

Taika Waititi's film Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. Next Goal Wins is directed by Kiwi actor / writer / filmmaker Taika Waititi, director of the movies Eagle vs. Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and Thor: Love and Thunder most recently. The screenplay is written by Taika Waititi and Iain Morris. Based on a true story. It's produced by Garrett Basch, Mike Brett, Jonathan Cavendish, Steve Jamison, and Taika Waititi. Searchlight Pics / Disney will debut Waititi's Next Goal Wins in theaters nationwide on November 17th, 2023 this fall. First impression? How does it look?