Fest Promo Trailer for Hallucinatory 'Psychosis' Thriller from Australia

"It gives me a unique perspective on things." "They said you'd be weird." A festival trailer has debuted for an indie genre film titled Psychosis, marking the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Pirie Martin. Shot it black & white in Adelaide, Australia, this is premiering soon at the 2023 Popcorn Frights Film Festival in Florida. Pirie Martin & Kessel Run Prods. present: Psychosis, a hypnotic and hallucinatory descent into the murky depths of the human mind. A criminal fixer who experiences auditory hallucinations must confront old demons when a new contract drags him into a surreal maelstrom of mind-altering drugs, delusional vigilantes and a sadistic hypnotist who seems more monster than man. With Derryn Amoroso, Kate Holly Hall, Henry Errington, and Michael Wilkop. Described as a "audacious and dramatically gripping Lynchian thriller." Looks like a super experimental creation, though the 1:1 framing is a bit strange.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Pirie Martin's Psychosis, direct from YouTube (via SA):

Fixer Cliff Van Aarle's unique psychological condition gives him an edge in the criminal underworld, but when he is hired by two amateur drug dealers claiming they were attacked by 'zombies,' Van Aarle is dragged into a terrifying and bizarre mystery that will force him to relive the traumatic past he thought he'd escaped. The case gets stranger still with the arrival of the delusional vigilante LoneWolf, and the revelation that the mastermind behind it may be more monster than man. A conspiracy of mind control, psychedelic drugs, and a criminal underbelly terrified of the enigmatic drug lord Joubini, using hypnosis with lethal effect. Van Aarle may be the only one ready to bring him down, but only if his mind survives the trip. Psychosis is both written and directed by Australian indie filmmaker Pirie Martin, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The film will premiere at the 2023 Popcorn Frights Film Festival soon this summer. No other release dates are set - stay tuned for more. Who's curious?