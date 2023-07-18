Fest Promo Trailer for Single Take Thriller 'Failure!' Featuring Ted Raimi

"If I go down, you go down…" An early festival promo trailer has debuted online for an indie psychological thriller titled Failure!, the latest from acclaimed Mexican genre filmmaker Alex Kahuam. He's premiering this one at FrightFest in the UK, same as with his previous film titled Forgiveness before. Failure! follows James (played by Ted Raimi - best known as Sam Raimi's bother appearing in many of his films) who has a big debt with the bank and is given one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder in order to protect his family. As the hour progresses he finds his home and phone invaded by multiple characters pulling him in different directions, gradually adding to his distress and his unravelling. As well as Raimi, the film also stars Merrick McCartha, Melissa Diaz, John Paul Medrano, Daniel Kuhlman, and Noel Douglas Orput. FrightFest says it's shot "in one single take with no cuts, no tricks and no excuses." Portrayed in three acts, the film's one shot take brings comparisons to 2022's intense BAFTA-winning Boiling Point, and 2015's Victoria. There's not a lot going on in this first look trailer, hopefully the film will have more to offer.

Here's the first festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Alex Kahuam's Failure!, direct from YouTube:

Original intro from FrightFest: "Remember director Alex Kahaum at the FrightFest 2021 launch of his film Forgiveness? He said he'd be back with his new film – and here it is! Failure! features a tour-de-force performance from cult superstar Ted Raimi as 56-year-old James caught between a rock and a hard place. Due to a massive debt with his bank, James is given one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder to protect his family. Shot in one single take with no cuts, no tricks and no excuses, Failure! is a smart genre-bending thriller from an exciting new voice on the Mexican scene." Failure! is both written and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alex Kahuam, director of the feature films Escondida, So You Want to Be a Gangster?, and Forgiveness previously, plus many other short films. Produced by Marco De Molina, Kayli Fortun, Alex Kahuam, Ted Raimi, and Jose D. Rodriguez. This is premiering at the 2023 FrightFest in London this summer. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for news. Look any good?